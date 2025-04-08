Sports Buzz: Golfers Gear Up for Masters, Basketball Surprises Unfold

Xander Schauffele is eager to compete for his first Green Jacket at the Masters, recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for two months. His journey back to the tournament marks a significant milestone after capturing two majors last year.

In college sports, LSU's basketball team is adapting to roster changes with the addition of Kate Koval from Notre Dame, filling the gap left by three players entering the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Duke remains the favorite for the 2026 NCAA championship despite departures, showcasing their lasting legacy in basketball.

The sports world also keeps an eye on the Masters, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler faces stiff competition from Rory McIlroy. Additionally, veteran Bernhard Langer plans an emotional farewell at Augusta National after an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

