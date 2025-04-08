Left Menu

Sports Buzz: Golfers Gear Up for Masters, Basketball Surprises Unfold

The latest sports news highlights Xander Schauffele's return to form, LSU's roster changes, Duke's favorable odds for the 2026 championship, and Johnny Gaudreau's family update. It also covers Florida's thrilling NCAA win, the Unrivaled league's financial milestones, key players at the Masters, Jacksonville Jaguars' roster decisions, Jarren Duran's personal revelations, and Bernhard Langer's Masters farewell.

Updated: 08-04-2025 10:32 IST
Xander Schauffele is eager to compete for his first Green Jacket at the Masters, recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for two months. His journey back to the tournament marks a significant milestone after capturing two majors last year.

In college sports, LSU's basketball team is adapting to roster changes with the addition of Kate Koval from Notre Dame, filling the gap left by three players entering the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Duke remains the favorite for the 2026 NCAA championship despite departures, showcasing their lasting legacy in basketball.

The sports world also keeps an eye on the Masters, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler faces stiff competition from Rory McIlroy. Additionally, veteran Bernhard Langer plans an emotional farewell at Augusta National after an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

