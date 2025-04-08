Left Menu

Parimatch Sports Unveils Daring IPL-Inspired Billboard Campaign

Parimatch Sports has launched an innovative billboard campaign in Kolkata, celebrating the IPL season with electrifying 3D installations. These bold displays captivate the city streets, transforming them into immersive visual spectacles that reflect the spirit of competition and excitement. The campaign aims to energize the sporting community and amplify the IPL's thrilling essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:56 IST
Parimatch Sports Unveils Daring IPL-Inspired Billboard Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch Sports, a premium sportswear brand, has embarked on a bold new advertising campaign to capture the essence of the IPL season. Unveiling spectacular 3D billboard installations across Kolkata, the brand aims to bring the thrill of cricket directly to the streets, engaging passersby with daring visuals that mimic live sporting action.

One standout billboard features 3D elements like gloves, a cricket helmet, and a phone, creating a dynamic scene of a cricketer seemingly leaping off the board. Another installation offers an interactive experience with a giant spinning wheel, highlighting the excitement of cricket with the question, 'Who wins this cricket league?'

Launching as IPL rivalries intensify, this campaign enhances the season's tension and excitement. Parimatch Sports continues to inspire with visually striking campaigns, drawing on the energy and success of global sports icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025