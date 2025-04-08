Parimatch Sports Unveils Daring IPL-Inspired Billboard Campaign

Parimatch Sports, a premium sportswear brand, has embarked on a bold new advertising campaign to capture the essence of the IPL season. Unveiling spectacular 3D billboard installations across Kolkata, the brand aims to bring the thrill of cricket directly to the streets, engaging passersby with daring visuals that mimic live sporting action.

One standout billboard features 3D elements like gloves, a cricket helmet, and a phone, creating a dynamic scene of a cricketer seemingly leaping off the board. Another installation offers an interactive experience with a giant spinning wheel, highlighting the excitement of cricket with the question, 'Who wins this cricket league?'

Launching as IPL rivalries intensify, this campaign enhances the season's tension and excitement. Parimatch Sports continues to inspire with visually striking campaigns, drawing on the energy and success of global sports icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)