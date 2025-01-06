Left Menu

Tragedy at IIM-B: Unresolved Questions and Calls for Reform

The tragic death of Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a student at IIM Bangalore, has ignited a heated discussion on caste-based discrimination. While police suggest an accidental fall, others allege suicide driven by discrimination. Calls for institutional reform and clarity have been voiced on social media and by student organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The unfortunate demise of Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a postgraduate student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), has set off a wave of controversy regarding caste-based discrimination.

Debates are rife on social media, with many speculating whether discrimination could have driven Patel to suicide. In contrast, the police have suggested an accidental fall, citing the absence of a suicide note.

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) demands that IIM-B address these concerns and calls for stronger support systems, urging the Ministry of Education to act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

