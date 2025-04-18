Left Menu

Trump's Fed Chair Conundrum: Inside the Talks to Replace Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump has reportedly been contemplating the removal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and considering Kevin Warsh as a potential successor. Despite Trump's criticisms of Powell, Warsh has advised against such a move, suggesting Powell should fulfill his term until it expires in May 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:40 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump has privately weighed the option of dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to sources. Discussions included Kevin Warsh, a former Fed Governor and possible candidate for Powell's successor.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted Warsh's cautionary stance against firing Powell, as outlined by unnamed insiders. Warsh recommended allowing Powell to continue his tenure without external disruptions, aligning with the scheduled end of his term in May 2026.

This development comes amidst Trump's public critiques of Powell's handling of Fed policies, punctuating an ongoing narrative of tension between the Trump administration and the Federal Reserve leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

