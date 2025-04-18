Left Menu

U.S. Minerals Deal with Congo: Private Sector Partnerships on the Horizon

The U.S. is in negotiations for a minerals deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, involving various private sector partners. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce indicated forthcoming announcements as Washington determines the next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:40 IST
U.S. Minerals Deal with Congo: Private Sector Partnerships on the Horizon
  • United States

In a move to strengthen its economic ties with Africa, the United States is negotiating a minerals deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the deal will involve multiple private sector partners, indicating a collaborative approach.

The U.S. administration is actively working on finalizing the next steps in these negotiations. While details remain under wraps, Bruce assured reporters that further announcements would be made soon, highlighting the importance Washington places on its economic relationship with Congo.

This deal comes as part of broader efforts to secure critical minerals essential for technology and other industries, underlining the U.S.'s strategic interests in the region and its commitment to involving private stakeholders in international agreements.

