U.S. Minerals Deal with Congo: Private Sector Partnerships on the Horizon

In a move to strengthen its economic ties with Africa, the United States is negotiating a minerals deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the deal will involve multiple private sector partners, indicating a collaborative approach.

The U.S. administration is actively working on finalizing the next steps in these negotiations. While details remain under wraps, Bruce assured reporters that further announcements would be made soon, highlighting the importance Washington places on its economic relationship with Congo.

This deal comes as part of broader efforts to secure critical minerals essential for technology and other industries, underlining the U.S.'s strategic interests in the region and its commitment to involving private stakeholders in international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)