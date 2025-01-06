Crisis at Delhi University: Dean Resigns Amid Tensions

A dramatic scene unfolded at Delhi University as the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Amitava Chakraborty, resigned amid accusations and tensions with student leaders. The conflict centered around a delayed general elective exam.

DUSU president Ronak Khatri led the students, accusing Chakraborty of being intoxicated and abusive, claims he adamantly denied. A social media video shows the students confronting the dean aggressively.

In a statement, Chakraborty refuted the allegations, noting the emotionally taxing nature of the incident. While he opted not to file a counter-complaint, he mentioned the possibility of pursuing defamation charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)