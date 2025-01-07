Delhi's Lifeline: Regularisation of Schools in Unauthorised Colonies

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken a significant step by approving the regularisation of 150 unaided schools situated in unauthorized colonies, as announced by Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

This decision addresses the ongoing struggles faced by these institutions, primarily attended by students from economically weaker sections, since 2008. The schools, located in areas such as Narela, Najafgarh, and Sangam Vihar, will now operate legally, with potential expansion to higher secondary levels.

Saxena's approval came after discussions with educational authorities revealed the hardships endured by these schools and their pupils due to non-regularisation. This move not only provides legal legitimacy but also challenges the effectiveness of the government's education model in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)