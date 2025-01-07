Transforming India's Workforce: NSDC and Axis My India's Strategic Partnership

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has teamed up with consumer intelligence firm Axis My India to uncover data-driven gaps in key skill development initiatives. This strategic partnership aims to enhance participant rates, particularly in underserved areas, ensuring the transformative skilling efforts reach those who need them most.

The collaboration will allow NSDC to evaluate the impact of current skill programmes on beneficiaries, focusing on aspects like employability, income enhancement, and socio-economic upliftment. Both entities have formally sealed the agreement to work together.

Axis My India CEO Pradeep Gupta emphasized the importance of aligning grassroots insights with skilling strategies, while NSDC's CEO Ved Mani Tiwari highlighted the collaboration's potential in making India a global hub for skills. The effort will involve comprehensive data analytics, surveys, and designing frameworks to measure the programs' long-term efficacy.

