UGC Regulations: Power Struggle over University Leadership

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticized the University Grants Commission's draft regulations allowing Governors more power in appointing Vice Chancellors and non-academics to these posts, describing the move as a direct attack on state rights and federalism.

Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of seeking to centralize authority and undercut state governments, referring to the draft regulations introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 6 in New Delhi.

He emphasized the importance of keeping educational leadership in the hands of elected representatives, not Governors, and announced Tamil Nadu's intention to legally and politically challenge the regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)