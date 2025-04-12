Left Menu

Supreme Court's Historic Verdict Reshapes Governor's Role in Federalism

The Supreme Court mandates a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills, emphasizing the federal structure's integrity. The ruling, lauded by Kapil Sibal, curtails the arbitrary power of governors and ensures smooth functioning of state legislatures against the political backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a landmark verdict mandating a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills. The ruling, which comes as a significant victory for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, defines the governor's role and emphasizes the need for timely decision-making.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal praised the verdict as "historic," highlighting its importance for India's federal structure. He criticized the governors' previous arbitrary actions, particularly in states governed by parties other than the ruling party at the Centre, stating this was a political issue.

The court ruled that governors must now return bills within three months if choosing to withhold assent, and they must sign them within a month if re-passed by the state assembly. The decision was opposed by the Attorney General, but the Supreme Court insisted on the necessity of a timeline to prevent legislative delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

