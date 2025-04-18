The Waqf Act-2025: A Threat to Equality and Federalism

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the Waqf Act-2025, describing it as a violation of equality, personal autonomy, and federalism.

The Act, according to O'Brien, represents not merely a legislative change but a direct challenge to the dignity of minority and marginalized communities, particularly Muslims. He articulated his concerns in a blog post, emphasizing that if rights can be rewritten for one group, they can be rewritten for all, making this a matter of national significance.

O'Brien highlighted the Act's controversial provisions, including the 'five-year criteria' for dedicating land to Waqf, and the exclusion of the 'Waqf by user' concept, which he argued creates a legal hierarchy among religious communities. Criticism also centered around non-Muslims being included in Waqf panels, suggesting a centralization of power. The Supreme Court's interim order to maintain the status quo adds a legal dimension to the unfolding debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)