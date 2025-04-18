The Waqf Act-2025: A Threat to Equality and Federalism
The Waqf Act-2025 has been criticized by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien for violating equality, personal autonomy, and federalism. The Act is seen as an attack on minority rights and dignity, raising concerns about its discriminatory provisions and centralization of power over religious endowments.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the Waqf Act-2025, describing it as a violation of equality, personal autonomy, and federalism.
The Act, according to O'Brien, represents not merely a legislative change but a direct challenge to the dignity of minority and marginalized communities, particularly Muslims. He articulated his concerns in a blog post, emphasizing that if rights can be rewritten for one group, they can be rewritten for all, making this a matter of national significance.
O'Brien highlighted the Act's controversial provisions, including the 'five-year criteria' for dedicating land to Waqf, and the exclusion of the 'Waqf by user' concept, which he argued creates a legal hierarchy among religious communities. Criticism also centered around non-Muslims being included in Waqf panels, suggesting a centralization of power. The Supreme Court's interim order to maintain the status quo adds a legal dimension to the unfolding debate.
