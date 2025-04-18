Left Menu

The Waqf Act-2025: A Threat to Equality and Federalism

The Waqf Act-2025 has been criticized by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien for violating equality, personal autonomy, and federalism. The Act is seen as an attack on minority rights and dignity, raising concerns about its discriminatory provisions and centralization of power over religious endowments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:26 IST
The Waqf Act-2025: A Threat to Equality and Federalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has strongly criticized the Waqf Act-2025, describing it as a violation of equality, personal autonomy, and federalism.

The Act, according to O'Brien, represents not merely a legislative change but a direct challenge to the dignity of minority and marginalized communities, particularly Muslims. He articulated his concerns in a blog post, emphasizing that if rights can be rewritten for one group, they can be rewritten for all, making this a matter of national significance.

O'Brien highlighted the Act's controversial provisions, including the 'five-year criteria' for dedicating land to Waqf, and the exclusion of the 'Waqf by user' concept, which he argued creates a legal hierarchy among religious communities. Criticism also centered around non-Muslims being included in Waqf panels, suggesting a centralization of power. The Supreme Court's interim order to maintain the status quo adds a legal dimension to the unfolding debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025