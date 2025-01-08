Left Menu

Unlocking Potential: How Spatial Play Enhances Children's Mathematical Skills

Geometry is essential in understanding space and spatial thinking, vital for mathematics success, is underrepresented in schools. Enhancing children's spatial skills through play, such as using jigsaws and construction sets, can improve math performance. Parents can use spatial language in play to support their children's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surrey | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:45 IST
Unlocking Potential: How Spatial Play Enhances Children's Mathematical Skills
  • Country:
  • Canada

Surrey Surrey, Jan 8 (The Conversation) - Geometry, a fundamental mathematics branch, offers insights into understanding 2D and 3D spaces, influencing daily tasks like wrapping gifts or reading graphs. Despite England's children excelling in mathematics, their geometry scores notably lag behind.

Research suggests enhancing spatial skills through engaging activities such as jigsaw puzzles and construction kits could bridge this gap. Spatial thinking, though key to mathematical prowess, isn't prioritized in classrooms dominated by numerical focus, despite evidence linking strong spatial skills to math excellence.

Parents can aid in developing these skills at home through spatial play and language. Utilizing toys with pictorial instructions and discussing spatial concepts like scaling foster essential skills, potentially benefiting children's future mathematical and academic success. (The Conversation) AMS

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025