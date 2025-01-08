Left Menu

Tragedy Unveiled in Chhattisgarh School: Premature Baby's Birth Sparks Investigation

A school superintendent in Chhattisgarh has been suspended following the birth of a premature baby by a 17-year-old student. The student's condition was discovered after she was reported unwell. Authorities are investigating the incident, while the baby remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school superintendent in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a Class 11 student gave birth to a premature baby, an official revealed. The incident occurred at a government-run residential school in the Korba district.

The critical condition of the infant, born in the seventh or eighth month of pregnancy, was reported to authorities on Tuesday. The ordeal unfolded after the hostel superintendent became aware of a student's illness.

Korba Collector Ajeet Vasant suspended the superintendent for alleged negligence and has initiated investigations through the Health and Women & Child Departments. The baby is in critical care with lung injuries, as stated by Dr. Rakesh Verma of Korba Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

