The Lone Student: A Tale of Perseverance and Hope in Rural Telangana

In the heart of Telangana's Khammam district, a government school operates with just a single student and teacher this academic year. The sole pupil, a girl in grade four, is keeping the education spirit alive in the upper primary institution in Wyra mandal.

The once bustling school has seen enrolments dip significantly owing to a growing preference for private institutions and English medium education. Additionally, many parents are choosing state-run social welfare residential schools post-primary level.

Officials are actively working to reverse this decline. They aim to enroll about 25 students next year, banking on initiatives like 'We Can Learn', which enhances English and communication skills. Teachers are also undergoing training to better support this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)