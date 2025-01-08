Delhi NCC Directorate Sponsors GGSIPU Programmes

The Delhi National Cadet Corps Directorate has taken a significant step by sponsoring the NCC programmes at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), as announced on Wednesday.

Major General SP Vishwas Rao, the Additional Director General of the Delhi NCC Directorate, unveiled this development during his recent visit to the university.

With the sponsorship now in place, the university's NCC programmes are set to expand, benefiting from the financial backing provided by the Directorate, which aims to enhance initiatives across its campus schools and affiliated institutions.

