Delhi NCC Directorate Sponsors GGSIPU Programmes
The Delhi National Cadet Corps Directorate has announced its sponsorship of NCC programmes at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Previously funded by the university, these programmes will now receive financial support from the Directorate. This move is expected to boost the university's NCC initiatives across its affiliated institutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST
The Delhi National Cadet Corps Directorate has taken a significant step by sponsoring the NCC programmes at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), as announced on Wednesday.
Major General SP Vishwas Rao, the Additional Director General of the Delhi NCC Directorate, unveiled this development during his recent visit to the university.
With the sponsorship now in place, the university's NCC programmes are set to expand, benefiting from the financial backing provided by the Directorate, which aims to enhance initiatives across its campus schools and affiliated institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
