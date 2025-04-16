Congress Stands Firm: Protests Erupt Over Chargesheet Against Gandhis
The Congress party, led by figures like Kumari Selja and Sachin Pilot, is vocally opposing the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, viewing it as a politically motivated attempt by the BJP to stifle opposition voice and distract from national issues. Nationwide protests have ensued.
On Wednesday, Congress MP Kumari Selja lambasted the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, calling the move "politically motivated." Speaking to ANI, Selja accused the ruling BJP of instigating such actions out of fear of Congress' political resurgence.
The controversy has sparked widespread protests, with Congress organizing demonstrations across the country. As protests intensified in the capital, Delhi Police detained several Congress leaders near the Congress office. Leaders like Amit Chavda have criticized the chargesheet as a diversionary tactic by the government, aimed at drawing attention away from pressing national concerns.
In a significant show of solidarity, Senior Congress figures, including Sachin Pilot and Imran Pratapgarhi, voiced their support for continued legal and public opposition. Pilot underscored faith in the judicial process, asserting that the case is an attempt to stifle opposition voices. Protests are slated to continue nationwide, targeting district-level Enforcement Directorate offices.
