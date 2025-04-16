Inauguration of a Modern Healthcare Hub: New ESIC Hospital Opens in Ranchi
A new 220-bed ESIC Hospital in Ranchi, inaugurated by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, marks a major enhancement in Jharkhand's healthcare sector. The facility aims to provide advanced medical services to over 5 lakh insured persons and their families, with plans for further developments soon.
- Country:
- India
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to inaugurate a newly established 220-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Ranchi, a significant advancement in medical infrastructure for the region.
Scheduled for an official opening on April 17, 2025, the facility represents a substantial upgrade within the Employees' State Insurance framework. It is designed to offer top-notch healthcare services to more than 5 lakh insured individuals and their dependents throughout Ranchi and adjacent districts.
The project, costing approximately 99.06 crore, expands across a sprawling 17,559 square meter area. A strategic extension includes a Medical College with 50 MBBS seats slated to begin operations shortly, promising to further revolutionize healthcare education and service delivery in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
