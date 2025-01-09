Unprecedented Engagement in PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha with 2.79 Crore Registrations
The eighth edition of Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha has set a record with 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents. The event features interactions with PM Modi about exam stress and related issues. It includes various activities leading up to the main event planned for later.
An unprecedented 2.79 crore registrations have been recorded for Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), the eighth edition of the event, as reported by Ministry of Education officials on Thursday.
Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an annual platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with students preparing for board examinations. The interaction involves discussions on managing exam stress among other topics. Registrations, which opened last month, will remain open until January 14.
Officials noted that the milestone of registrations was achieved with participation from students, teachers, and parents both domestically and internationally. To foster enthusiasm, various activities such as game sessions, marathons, competitions, and wellness workshops will take place from January 12 to January 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)