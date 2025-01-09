Left Menu

Unprecedented Engagement in PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha with 2.79 Crore Registrations

The eighth edition of Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha has set a record with 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents. The event features interactions with PM Modi about exam stress and related issues. It includes various activities leading up to the main event planned for later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:31 IST
Unprecedented Engagement in PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha with 2.79 Crore Registrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented 2.79 crore registrations have been recorded for Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), the eighth edition of the event, as reported by Ministry of Education officials on Thursday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an annual platform where Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with students preparing for board examinations. The interaction involves discussions on managing exam stress among other topics. Registrations, which opened last month, will remain open until January 14.

Officials noted that the milestone of registrations was achieved with participation from students, teachers, and parents both domestically and internationally. To foster enthusiasm, various activities such as game sessions, marathons, competitions, and wellness workshops will take place from January 12 to January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025