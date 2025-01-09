Delhi University Considers Making Hindi Literature Studies Mandatory

Delhi University is exploring the possibility of making the 'History of Hindi Literature' a mandatory general elective course for its students. This proposal, put forward by the varsity's Hindi department, will be reviewed during an Executive Council meeting on January 17.

Under this proposal, all colleges would offer three Hindi literature papers – Sahitya Lochan (Literary Criticism), History of Hindi Literature Part 1, and Part 2 – as general electives. Students from various disciplines could thus earn a minor degree in Hindi literature alongside their major.

While the aim is to enhance students' understanding of Hindi literary heritage, the move has faced criticism from non-Hindi-speaking students. They argue that such mandates could undermine the nation's linguistic diversity. The University awaits the decision, likely impacting the upcoming semester's academic choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)