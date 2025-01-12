Silent Vigil: Students Demand Justice in Belgrade
In Belgrade, tens of thousands of protesters gathered to honor victims of a railway station roof collapse, blaming government corruption for the tragedy. Led by university students, the demonstration demands justice and transparency. Blocking traffic daily, they commemorate victims and demand accountability from authorities and responsible officials.
- Country:
- Serbia
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters switched on their mobile phones' lights in silence in Belgrade to honor victims of a railway station roof collapse. They blame authorities for the disaster and demand justice.
Led by Belgrade state university students, the movement accuses the ruling Serbian Progressive Party of corruption and nepotism, which the party denies. For weeks, students have blockaded classes, calling for the release of renovation documents and the prosecution of those responsible.
Daily protests disrupt traffic to commemorate the 15 victims of the collapse at Novi Sad station. The tragedy sparked public anger, and opposition leaders cite government corruption as the root cause. Officials deny these accusations, and President Vucic insists on accountability for the incident.
