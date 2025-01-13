Rewinding Time: Tokyo's Extinct Media Museum

Nestled in central Tokyo, the Extinct Media Museum is a nostalgic nod to bygone technology.

Featuring everything from Betacam tapes to floppy disks, the museum's exhibits include a 1916 Japanese 'Lily' camera, offering visitors like Mika Matsuda a glimpse into a past once filled with these everyday gadgets.

Since its January 2023 opening, co-founder Barbara Asuka emphasized the museum's mission: demonstrating that all media, apart from paper and stone, will 'die out.' Visitors are encouraged to engage with the items firsthand, contributing to a vivid sensory experience.

