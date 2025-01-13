Rewinding Time: Tokyo's Extinct Media Museum
The Extinct Media Museum in Tokyo showcases obsolete media equipment like Betacam tapes and floppy disks. Founded in 2023, the museum allows visitors to interact with the exhibits, offering a nostalgic sensory experience. It's a unique homage to outdated technology that encourages donations from the public.
Nestled in central Tokyo, the Extinct Media Museum is a nostalgic nod to bygone technology.
Featuring everything from Betacam tapes to floppy disks, the museum's exhibits include a 1916 Japanese 'Lily' camera, offering visitors like Mika Matsuda a glimpse into a past once filled with these everyday gadgets.
Since its January 2023 opening, co-founder Barbara Asuka emphasized the museum's mission: demonstrating that all media, apart from paper and stone, will 'die out.' Visitors are encouraged to engage with the items firsthand, contributing to a vivid sensory experience.
