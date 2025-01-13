Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: The Unfolding Story of a Promising Student

A third-year Electrical Engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room. The incident has shocked the institute, prompting an internal investigation and police probe. The institute emphasizes its commitment to student mental health and offers support to Malik's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: The Unfolding Story of a Promising Student
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the prestigious IIT-Kharagpur as Shaon Malik, a third-year Electrical Engineering student, was discovered dead in his hostel room. This shocking incident has prompted an internal probe by the institute and a police investigation, as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Malik, described as academically gifted and dedicated to his studies, was found by his parents during a visit. Despite having spoken with them the night before, the need to forcibly open his door signaled a distressing turn of events. The post-mortem process has been completed, adding yet another layer to this unfolding tragedy.

The IIT-Kharagpur community is mourning the loss, emphasizing its dedication to student well-being with available mental health resources. Officials express deep sympathy for Malik's family, offering comprehensive support during this difficult time. Meanwhile, the institute calls for vigilance in mental health awareness to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025