Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: The Unfolding Story of a Promising Student
A third-year Electrical Engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room. The incident has shocked the institute, prompting an internal investigation and police probe. The institute emphasizes its commitment to student mental health and offers support to Malik's family.
Tragedy struck the prestigious IIT-Kharagpur as Shaon Malik, a third-year Electrical Engineering student, was discovered dead in his hostel room. This shocking incident has prompted an internal probe by the institute and a police investigation, as authorities seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding his demise.
Malik, described as academically gifted and dedicated to his studies, was found by his parents during a visit. Despite having spoken with them the night before, the need to forcibly open his door signaled a distressing turn of events. The post-mortem process has been completed, adding yet another layer to this unfolding tragedy.
The IIT-Kharagpur community is mourning the loss, emphasizing its dedication to student well-being with available mental health resources. Officials express deep sympathy for Malik's family, offering comprehensive support during this difficult time. Meanwhile, the institute calls for vigilance in mental health awareness to prevent future occurrences.
