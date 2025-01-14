Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident

IIT-Kharagpur's Acting Director, Amit Patra, met with students to address mental health concerns following the death of a student. Students are encouraged to report signs of mental distress. The institute is enhancing communication and cooperation with police during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:53 IST
IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic incident at IIT-Kharagpur, Acting Director Amit Patra convened a meeting with a group of students to discuss mental health vigilance on campus. The meeting followed the discovery of a student, Shaon Malik, who was found dead in his hostel room.

Patra emphasized the necessity for students to report any unusual or distressing behaviors observed among their peers to the institute authorities. Such steps are crucial for timely intervention, including referral to counseling services if needed.

The incident prompted a broader initiative to connect with students, reinforcing community support. Concurrently, the institute is aiding police investigations into Malik's death, ensuring full cooperation as forensic experts examine the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025