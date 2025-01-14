IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident

In response to a tragic incident at IIT-Kharagpur, Acting Director Amit Patra convened a meeting with a group of students to discuss mental health vigilance on campus. The meeting followed the discovery of a student, Shaon Malik, who was found dead in his hostel room.

Patra emphasized the necessity for students to report any unusual or distressing behaviors observed among their peers to the institute authorities. Such steps are crucial for timely intervention, including referral to counseling services if needed.

The incident prompted a broader initiative to connect with students, reinforcing community support. Concurrently, the institute is aiding police investigations into Malik's death, ensuring full cooperation as forensic experts examine the circumstances.

