Chhattisgarh Teachers Protest Mass Terminations: A Fight for Justice

In Chhattisgarh, a wave of protests by assistant teachers has emerged following their termination from government service due to a legal controversy over their qualifications. Armed with Bachelor of Education (BEd) degrees, these teachers clamor for justice as they face an uncertain future.

The issue stems from a 2018 notification by the National Council for Teacher Education that was quashed by the Rajasthan High Court, declaring BEd degree holders unqualified for primary school teaching positions. Consequently, the Supreme Court upheld this decision, impacting thousands of teachers in Chhattisgarh who had secured their jobs under this criterion.

With over 2,800 terminations reported, many affected teachers are seeking the Chhattisgarh government's intervention, emphasizing vacant teaching positions that could absorb their expertise. The state administration has set up a committee to address their demands, but the future remains uncertain as teachers continue to voice their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)