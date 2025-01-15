NSG Leads Charge in Professional Development with ODeL Courses for Public Servants

The National School of Government (NSG) is transforming professional development for public servants through its Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) initiative. With a growing suite of 20 ODeL courses, the NSG offers flexible, scalable, and cost-effective training to enhance the skills and competencies of public sector employees across South Africa. These courses are regularly updated and expanded to address the evolving needs of public service.

ODeL provides an accessible learning model, enabling public servants to engage with course materials anytime, anywhere. This flexibility is crucial for officials managing busy schedules and demanding responsibilities. Through ODeL, they can progress at their own pace, minimizing the need for travel or time away from their roles.

Additionally, the scalability of ODeL allows the NSG to reach public servants at all levels of government across the nation. The online platform has proven to be an efficient tool for widespread learning, particularly when traditional, in-person training can be costly due to travel and accommodation expenses. By offering most courses for free, the NSG ensures that financial constraints do not hinder the professional growth of public servants.

Supporting National Goals and Professionalisation of the Public Sector

The NSG’s ODeL programme aligns with South Africa’s National Framework for the Professionalisation of the Public Sector, which aims to build a more effective and accountable public service.

Pillar 2 of this framework focuses on reorienting public service to meet the evolving needs of citizens. The NSG’s online Reorientation course equips public servants with essential skills for navigating daily challenges and meeting their responsibilities effectively.

Pillar 4 advocates for continuous professional development, a goal that ODeL plays a pivotal role in achieving. The NSG offers an array of courses that cover vital areas such as strategic planning, financial management, project management, human resource management, and leadership development. These courses are designed to enhance both the performance and professional values of public servants, ultimately fostering a more competent and efficient government workforce.

Additionally, the Know and Live our Constitution course highlights the importance of understanding constitutional obligations, laying the foundation for other courses focused on responsible use of government resources and anti-discrimination practices.

A Catalyst for Online Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of ODeL as physical learning was no longer feasible due to health restrictions. As the world embraced online platforms, public servants turned to ODeL for continued professional development during a period of uncertainty. Since the pandemic, over 250,000 ODeL opportunities have been created for public officials across all spheres of government, showcasing the widespread adoption and success of the platform.

Wide-Reaching Impact Across the Country

The NSG’s ODeL initiative has had a far-reaching impact across South Africa, reaching public servants in various regions and levels of government. More than 250,000 opportunities have been made available, and the high participation and completion rates reflect the genuine demand for accessible and relevant learning opportunities.

Easy Access to Learning Opportunities

Public servants can easily access and register for ODeL courses through the NSG website. The process is user-friendly, allowing officials to browse available courses, register, and begin learning at their convenience. The NSG offers a variety of courses that aim to enhance performance in the workplace, with a focus on both hard skills and professional ethics.

Current ODeL Courses Offered by NSG

The NSG currently offers the following ODeL courses:

Championing Anti-discrimination in the Public Service

Ethics for Internal Auditors

Ethics in the Public Service

Financial Management Delegations of Authority

Generally Recognised Accounting Practice

Introduction to Financial Management and Budgeting

Introduction to Leading Change

Introduction to Policy Formulation and Implementation

Introduction to Project Management

Introduction to Strategic Human Resource Management

Introduction to Strategic Planning and Management

Know and Live Our Constitution

Managing Performance in the Public Service

Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts

Nyukela (Pre-entry into the Public Service)

Operations Management Framework

Policy and Procedure on Incapacity Leave and Ill-Health Retirement

Public Service Reorientation

Writing for Government: Advanced Writing Skills

Writing for Government: Basic Writing Skills

Looking Ahead: The Future of Public Service Learning

As the landscape of public service evolves, the role of ODeL in professional development will continue to grow. The future of learning is increasingly moving towards online platforms, and the NSG’s ODeL programme positions public servants to thrive in this new era. These courses provide new opportunities for public servants to enhance their skills and contribute to building a more efficient, accountable, and professional public service.

For more information about the NSG’s ODeL courses, visit the NSG website at www.gov.za, or contact the eLearning team at elearning@thensg.gov.za. For bookings and further inquiries, email contactcentre@thensg.gov.za.