Strengthening Ties: China and Sri Lanka Enhance Economic Cooperation

China and Sri Lanka have agreed to deepen investment and economic cooperation, following a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. They signed 15 cooperation documents, aiming to align China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' with Sri Lanka's digital economy goals. Details of the agreements remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, China and Sri Lanka have solidified their commitment to increasing investment and economic collaboration. This development came after a crucial meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lanka's recently elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing.

The two nations formalized their alliance by signing 15 documents that encompass economic and technological cooperation. These agreements are intended to align China's expansive 'Belt and Road Initiative' with Sri Lanka's ambitious 2030 digital economy blueprint.

While the specific terms of each deal were not revealed, Dissanayake's visit to China follows a strategic trip to regional competitor India. This aligns with Colombo's broader financial strategy, which recently included securing a $10 billion debt deal rework with major lenders, setting the stage for further engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

