Gauteng Launches School Readiness Campaign to Ensure Quality Education for 2025 AY

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) is set to launch a comprehensive School Readiness Campaign starting Wednesday, 15 January, aimed at ensuring schools across the province are adequately prepared for the start of the 2025 academic year. The initiative will involve visits to a variety of schools and will run through mid-February.

The School Readiness Campaign underscores the GPL’s commitment to providing quality education by ensuring schools are fully equipped and ready to welcome learners. The campaign will focus on assessing key areas such as school infrastructure, safety measures, learning materials, and support for educators to guarantee a conducive learning environment as the new school year begins.

“We are committed to ensuring that every school is prepared to provide quality education to our learners,” said the GPL in a statement. “This campaign reflects the legislature's ongoing efforts to promote accountability and address potential barriers to effective teaching and learning.”

Engagement with Stakeholders

The campaign will be led by GPL Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe, along with Deputy Speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, Chairperson of Committees Dalton Adams, Deputy Chairperson of Committees Thulani Kunene, and Chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee Moipone Mhlongo. Their visits will cover a wide range of primary, secondary, and special schools across all five regions of Gauteng.

During these visits, direct engagements will take place with school management teams, educators, and learners to identify challenges that require urgent attention. The goal is to gather insights from stakeholders and encourage collaborative solutions to enhance the quality of education in the province.

Focus Areas

The oversight campaign will focus on critical issues that affect the learning environment, such as:

School infrastructure: Ensuring that facilities are safe, functional, and conducive to learning.

Safety protocols: Evaluating measures to protect students and staff.

Availability of learning materials: Ensuring that students have the resources they need to succeed.

Support for educators: Assessing whether teachers have the necessary support to deliver quality education.

Through these visits, the GPL hopes to address potential challenges early, ensuring that schools across the province can begin the academic year without unnecessary disruptions.

A Collaborative Approach

The School Readiness Campaign also aims to promote accountability within the education system by fostering collaboration between various stakeholders. By engaging directly with school communities, the GPL seeks to create a more responsive and proactive education system in Gauteng.

Looking Ahead

This initiative is a crucial step towards building a strong foundation for quality education in Gauteng. As the academic year progresses, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature will continue to monitor schools and work with relevant authorities to address any issues that arise, ensuring that every learner in the province has access to a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment.

The School Readiness Campaign is expected to bring tangible improvements to education in Gauteng, making the province a model for effective governance in education across South Africa.