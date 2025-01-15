Kerala CM Leads Charge Against UGC's Controversial Draft Regulations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the new draft regulations introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), stating that they encroach upon the constitutional rights of states in higher education.

Vijayan revealed his plans to unite with non-BJP chief ministers to challenge these norms and has consequently sent an appeal to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the draft UGC Regulations 2025. He believes that it is essential for maintaining cooperative federalism and respecting state authority.

Vijayan criticized the draft for proposing that the central government's Chancellor could be the sole authority in forming committees to appoint Vice Chancellors at state universities, which he argues would allow for political influence and undermine states' autonomy. The Kerala CM urged that state governments and academicians be included in discussions about the regulations, emphasizing the need for consensus-based governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)