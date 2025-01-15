Bangalore University's Sudden Exam Reschedule Sparks Student Dilemma
Bangalore University's sudden decision to reschedule a B Com exam from 9:30 am to 2 pm creates a clash with the Chartered Accountant exam, causing distress among students. Former minister S Suresh Kumar intervenes, demanding an alternative date for the B Com exam to resolve the conflict.
In an unexpected twist, Bangalore University has left its B Com students in turmoil by moving their exam from 9:30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, according to BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar.
This alteration now conflicts with the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, also slated for 2 pm, causing significant concern among students like a first-year B Com student who approached Kumar in distress after receiving the sudden notification.
Kumar has requested the intervention of the state's Higher Education Minister to find a resolution, noting the urgent need for an alternative B Com exam date to avoid further inconvenience to students.
