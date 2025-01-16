Left Menu

Cultivating Emotional Intelligence: The Essential Role of SEL in Schools

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) at Cambridge Schools integrates life skills development into education, promoting empathy, resilience, and holistic growth. Through creative activities and the CASEL framework, SEL classes foster essential competencies for students, preparing them for academic and real-world challenges in a supportive environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:30 IST
In the dynamic environment of modern education, Cambridge Schools have made Social Emotional Learning (SEL) a cornerstone of their curriculum. Employing the CASEL framework, the program cultivates empathy, resilience, and essential life skills among students, facilitating not only academic success but preparation for life beyond the classroom.

SEL focuses on developing healthy identities, achieving personal goals, and understanding emotions. Creative teaching methods—such as storytelling, role-playing, and decision-making games—are used to ensure the classes remain engaging and effective. This approach aids in emotional, social, and academic growth, offering students a balanced framework to tackle life's challenges.

Led by counselors, the SEL classes provide a safe environment for expression and discussion, helping students build a sense of belonging and insight into their feelings. These sessions encourage quieter students to engage and are pivotal in identifying and addressing issues early. Cambridge's commitment to holistic student well-being is evident in their dedication to fostering emotionally intelligent global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

