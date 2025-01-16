Jaipur Education Summit 2025: A Confluence of Knowledge and Culture

The highly anticipated Jaipur Education Summit 2025 is set to commence on January 20, according to an official statement released on Thursday. This five-day event promises to be a melting pot of education, culture, and innovation, designed to invigorate students, teachers, and the broader community, Sunil Narnaulia, the organizer, stated.

Aimed at revolutionizing educational directions, the summit focuses on offering proper guidance to students and developing a platform for showcasing their talents. Narnaulia emphasized the summit's mission to inspire change and growth in academic practices.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including prominent figures such as the state's Education Minister Madan Dilawar, renowned MLAs Gopal Sharma and Balmukundacharya, among others. Notable personalities like D.R. Mehta, and celebrated filmmaker Ojaswi Sharma also confirm their attendance.

