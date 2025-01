Education Department Secures Settlement on Discrimination at Emory University

The U.S. Education Department announced a settlement with Emory University on Thursday, addressing discrimination complaints involving Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian students. The agreement follows concerns over how the university managed protests against U.S. policies on Israel.

The settlement calls for Emory to revise its nondiscrimination policies to include harassment based on shared ancestry, enhance training, and conduct surveys. This comes after significant protests last year regarding U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits racial discrimination in federally funded education programs, and similar settlements have been reached with other institutions. The Justice Department also secured a deal with DoubleTree Orlando regarding host policy discrimination against Arabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)