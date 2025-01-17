Left Menu

Delhi University Revises Donation Guidelines, Sparks Debate

Delhi University has approved new guidelines allowing national and international entities to donate in exchange for naming rights and scholarships. Controversy arose from faculty concerns over increased corporate influence. The EC also addressed non-compliance issues at St. Stephen's College and made decisions regarding scholarships, awards, and admissions.

Delhi University has revised its guidelines, permitting national and international corporations to donate funds in return for the naming and renaming of university assets. The Executive Council, the institution's top decision-making body, approved the guidelines during a recent meeting, sparking debate among faculty members.

According to the new rules, donors can contribute to the construction or restoration of buildings, such as hostels and libraries. A commemorative plaque will acknowledge the donation for a limited period based on the donation amount, ranging from 10 to 33 years.

Despite the revision, some staff members expressed concern about potential corporate influence. Meanwhile, the guidelines also detailed the establishment of scholarships and awards, the possible misconduct at St. Stephen's College, and changes in PhD admissions and postgraduate reservations.

