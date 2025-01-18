Supreme Court to Hear Case on Religious Parents' Challenge to LGBT Storybooks in Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a contentious case involving the intersection of religious rights and LGBT educational materials in Maryland public schools. The case arises from religious parents who wish to excuse their children from classes featuring LGBT storybooks, claiming it conflicts with their faith.

Parents appealed after lower courts denied their request for a preliminary injunction, which would permit their children to opt-out. The courts affirmed that the school district is unlikely infringing on constitutional religious freedoms. Meanwhile, the district argues the inclusion of such books supports diversity and isn't part of sex education.

Montgomery County's decision to incorporate these storybooks aims to reflect varied sexual orientations akin to traditional narratives. The Supreme Court's conservative majority could potentially rule in favor of expanding religious liberties, having done so in past First Amendment cases, notably involving same-sex wedding services.

(With inputs from agencies.)