Heritage Tag Controversy: A Hindrance for Christian Schools in Bengal?

The Bengal Christian Council has voiced concerns over the state government's practice of granting heritage tags to buildings of Christian missionary educational institutions without prior notification. The council argues these tags are merely cosmetic and do not provide practical benefits to the institutions.

President Paritosh Canning highlighted that the costs for maintenance and renovation of these heritage-tagged buildings are substantial. Despite being classified as heritage structures, the expected financial support from the Heritage Commission often falls short, causing further strain on the schools' budgets.

The council plans to appeal to authorities, advocating for the elimination of the heritage tag to better manage their institutions' infrastructure independently. This move follows a similar request by the La Martiniere Schools, which aim to safeguard their rights over repairs and renovations.

