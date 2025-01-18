Left Menu

Heritage Tag Controversy: A Hindrance for Christian Schools in Bengal?

The Bengal Christian Council has requested the West Bengal government to refrain from giving heritage tags to buildings of Christian missionary educational institutions without prior consultation. They argue these tags add no practical value, complicating maintenance and renovation without reliable grants. The appeal is driven by operational challenges faced by these institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:34 IST
Heritage Tag Controversy: A Hindrance for Christian Schools in Bengal?
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengal Christian Council has voiced concerns over the state government's practice of granting heritage tags to buildings of Christian missionary educational institutions without prior notification. The council argues these tags are merely cosmetic and do not provide practical benefits to the institutions.

President Paritosh Canning highlighted that the costs for maintenance and renovation of these heritage-tagged buildings are substantial. Despite being classified as heritage structures, the expected financial support from the Heritage Commission often falls short, causing further strain on the schools' budgets.

The council plans to appeal to authorities, advocating for the elimination of the heritage tag to better manage their institutions' infrastructure independently. This move follows a similar request by the La Martiniere Schools, which aim to safeguard their rights over repairs and renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025