Rajasthan Minister Cites Love Affairs Among Causes of Student Suicides in Kota

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has attributed 'love affairs' to student suicides in Kota, a burgeoning coaching center, while urging parents to reduce academic pressure on their children.

This year alone, Kota has witnessed three student suicides, with a total of 17 reported cases in 2024. Dilawar, who also manages the Panchayati Raj portfolio, addressed the media following a land ownership program event in Bundi.

He advised parents to carefully monitor their children's well-being and interests, cautioning that forced academic pursuits can lead to depression. The minister also implicated peers' remarks on rankings and cited love affairs as contributory factors. Attentiveness to children's routines, he suggested, could prevent missteps.

