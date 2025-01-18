Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Cites Love Affairs Among Causes of Student Suicides in Kota

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has highlighted 'love affairs' as a factor in student suicides in Kota, a major coaching hub. He urged parents to avoid pressuring children academically and emphasized the role of peers in the issue. Dilawar also stressed parental attentiveness to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:56 IST
  • India

This year alone, Kota has witnessed three student suicides, with a total of 17 reported cases in 2024. Dilawar, who also manages the Panchayati Raj portfolio, addressed the media following a land ownership program event in Bundi.

He advised parents to carefully monitor their children's well-being and interests, cautioning that forced academic pursuits can lead to depression. The minister also implicated peers' remarks on rankings and cited love affairs as contributory factors. Attentiveness to children's routines, he suggested, could prevent missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

