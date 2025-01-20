Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes MNIT: A Student's Final Leap

A first-year student at Malaviya National Institute of Technology, identified as Divya Raj, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of her college hostel. A suicide note was found at the scene. The body has been moved for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes MNIT: A Student's Final Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A somber incident unfolded at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) as a first-year student allegedly ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the college hostel, police reported on Monday.

Authorities discovered a suicide note at the site, though details of its contents remain undisclosed. Assistant Commissioner of Police at Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia, identified the student as Divya Raj, a 21-year-old resident of Pali district and a B.Arch student.

The student's body has been transported to Jaipuria hospital for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025