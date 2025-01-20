Tragedy Strikes MNIT: A Student's Final Leap
A first-year student at Malaviya National Institute of Technology, identified as Divya Raj, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of her college hostel. A suicide note was found at the scene. The body has been moved for post-mortem examination.
A somber incident unfolded at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) as a first-year student allegedly ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the college hostel, police reported on Monday.
Authorities discovered a suicide note at the site, though details of its contents remain undisclosed. Assistant Commissioner of Police at Malviya Nagar, Aditya Poonia, identified the student as Divya Raj, a 21-year-old resident of Pali district and a B.Arch student.
The student's body has been transported to Jaipuria hospital for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the tragedy.
