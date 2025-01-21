China's Growth Spurring Global Economy, Says Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang

In a statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted the pivotal role of China's economic expansion in invigorating global prosperity.

Ding underscored the advantages of economic globalization, dismissing protectionism and trade conflicts as futile. He emphasized that real progress comes from collaboration and shared benefits.

His comments coincided with the inauguration of Trump's second term, aligning with discussions among world leaders on promoting global peace and development through collective efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)