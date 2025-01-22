New York Considers Statewide School Cellphone Ban

In a bid to improve student concentration and mental health, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to ban cellphones during school hours across the state starting next fall.

The decision, requiring legislative approval, would apply to activities including classes, lunch, and hallways. Some exemptions are planned for medical needs and learning aids. Hochul believes restricting smartphone access could help students concentrate better on academic work.

With legislative leaders showing openness to the plan, the proposal comes as part of the governor's budget and allocates USD 13.5 million for implementation. While similar restrictions exist in other states, Hochul's initiative faces parental concerns about communication during emergencies.

