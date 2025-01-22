Ryan International School Launches New Campuses in Hyderabad: A New Era of Learning

Ryan International School is poised to amplify its educational influence across Hyderabad with the launch of two new campuses at Kompally and Gandi Maisamma. Strategically located near the Outer Ring Road's Exit #5, the facilities span 2.4 lakh square feet and are scheduled to begin serving students by April 2025.

These state-of-the-art establishments are set to offer a vibrant learning setting from Montessori 1 through Grade 12, featuring a gradual annual grade expansion. Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group, envisions an educational ecosystem that transcends traditional methods, nurturing students into global thinkers and creative problem solvers.

Incorporated are specialized spaces like Innovation labs and Creative studios, alongside comprehensive programs like the English Language Enrichment Programme and Math Centre of Excellence. Ensuring student well-being, the campuses promise robust Health, Safety, and Child Protection measures, accentuating Ryan's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders.

