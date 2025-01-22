Delhi University Unveils Shri Ram Auditorium: A New Era in Open Learning

Delhi University marked a significant milestone with Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh unveiling the Shri Ram Auditorium, a testament to the role of education in embodying the spirit of Bharat. Singh emphasized that the auditorium would inspire positive emotions and unity.

Amidst the ceremony, Singh underscored the necessity of crafting web series-style educational content, a modern approach to engaging students through impactful short videos. Sangeeta Saxena highlighted the importance of open learning, encouraging students to take charge of their education.

The university's initiatives extended beyond the auditorium. A postal van was launched to facilitate the distribution of self-learning materials, and a sports policy was introduced. Celebrations also focused on top-achieving students, particularly honouring high-ranking female scholars. The event further featured the opening of a call centre, meeting room, and creche, enhancing the institution's facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)