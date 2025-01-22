Left Menu

Delhi University Unveils Shri Ram Auditorium: A New Era in Open Learning

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh inaugurated Shri Ram Auditorium, emphasizing its significance in education, symbolizing Bharat's soul. The event introduced engaging courses, a postal van for learning materials, a sports policy document, and celebrated top students. A call centre, meeting room, and creche were also inaugurated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:17 IST
Delhi University Unveils Shri Ram Auditorium: A New Era in Open Learning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University marked a significant milestone with Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh unveiling the Shri Ram Auditorium, a testament to the role of education in embodying the spirit of Bharat. Singh emphasized that the auditorium would inspire positive emotions and unity.

Amidst the ceremony, Singh underscored the necessity of crafting web series-style educational content, a modern approach to engaging students through impactful short videos. Sangeeta Saxena highlighted the importance of open learning, encouraging students to take charge of their education.

The university's initiatives extended beyond the auditorium. A postal van was launched to facilitate the distribution of self-learning materials, and a sports policy was introduced. Celebrations also focused on top-achieving students, particularly honouring high-ranking female scholars. The event further featured the opening of a call centre, meeting room, and creche, enhancing the institution's facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025