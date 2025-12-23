Trump's Bold Move: Deportation Overhaul Targets Nationwide Asylum Cases
The Trump administration is attempting to nullify thousands of asylum claims in immigration courts by suggesting deportation to non-native countries. ICE attorneys aim to dismiss these cases without reviewing merit, targeting countries like Guatemala, while receiving a significant funding boost for immigration enforcement.
In a major policy shift, the Trump administration is seeking to nullify asylum claims nationwide, arguing that thousands can be deported to third-party countries. This controversial strategy, detailed in a CBS News report, continues to unfold as key government agencies remain tight-lipped.
The tactic involves ICE attorneys pushing for dismissal of asylum cases without a merits hearing, potentially sending applicants to nations such as Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Uganda. The report emerges as the administration gears up for a stern crackdown in 2026, aligning with President Trump's immigration stance.
Further fueling this approach, ICE and Border Patrol are set for a financial windfall, with Congress approving an additional $170 billion through 2029. This budget boost dwarfs their current annual funding, signalling a significant intensification of immigration enforcement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
