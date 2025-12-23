Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Deportation Overhaul Targets Nationwide Asylum Cases

The Trump administration is attempting to nullify thousands of asylum claims in immigration courts by suggesting deportation to non-native countries. ICE attorneys aim to dismiss these cases without reviewing merit, targeting countries like Guatemala, while receiving a significant funding boost for immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:54 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Deportation Overhaul Targets Nationwide Asylum Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major policy shift, the Trump administration is seeking to nullify asylum claims nationwide, arguing that thousands can be deported to third-party countries. This controversial strategy, detailed in a CBS News report, continues to unfold as key government agencies remain tight-lipped.

The tactic involves ICE attorneys pushing for dismissal of asylum cases without a merits hearing, potentially sending applicants to nations such as Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, and Uganda. The report emerges as the administration gears up for a stern crackdown in 2026, aligning with President Trump's immigration stance.

Further fueling this approach, ICE and Border Patrol are set for a financial windfall, with Congress approving an additional $170 billion through 2029. This budget boost dwarfs their current annual funding, signalling a significant intensification of immigration enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025