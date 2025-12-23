Cultivating Prosperity: Pearl Farming Initiative Launched on Kisan Diwas
The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, launched a pearl farming project at Raj Bhavan on Kisan Diwas. The initiative aims to boost farmer income through agricultural innovation. Pearl farming, supported by government subsidies, offers sustainable economic opportunities. The project includes technical training and market support for farmers.
On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated a pearl farming project at the Raj Bhavan premises, emphasizing the correlation between national development and farmer prosperity. By placing oysters into a pond, Patel highlighted the innovative agricultural practices that could significantly increase farmers' income.
The governor observed an oyster 'surgery' performed by a private agri-business company, asserting that such projects provide new livelihood opportunities and support self-reliance among farmers. She further mentioned a success story of a local farmer thriving in dairy farming, highlighting the role of innovation in agriculture.
During the event, MNI Agro Hub Director Anand Tripathi explained the profitability of pearl farming, stressing its demand and government subsidies under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The phased cultivation process promises lucrative returns and is backed by technical training and marketing support from his company.
