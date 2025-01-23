Tragedy Strikes Antioch High: A Deadly School Shooting

A deadly shooting unfolded on Wednesday at Antioch High School in Tennessee. A 17-year-old boy, identified as Solomon Henderson, opened fire inside the school's cafeteria, killing a 16-year-old girl named Josselin Corea Escalante before turning the gun on himself. Another 17-year-old boy was also injured.

The incident marks another tragic addition to the growing list of school shootings in the United States, echoing a previous attack in Nashville that resulted in the deaths of six individuals. The motivations behind the shooting are currently under investigation by local authorities.

Antioch High School, equipped with safety measures such as secured entryways and surveillance technology, is part of a disturbing trend as last year saw 330 shootings in schools nationwide. Only 2023 surpassed this figure with 349 incidents reported.

