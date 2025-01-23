Tragedy Strikes Nashville High School: Shooting Incites Urgent Safety Discussions

A tragic scene unfolded at Antioch High School in Nashville, where a shooting on Wednesday resulted in the death of one student and left another wounded. Police have identified the shooter as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, who took his own life after the attack.

Witnesses say Henderson confronted 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante in the cafeteria, opening fire and killing her. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the targeted shooting. Despite there being resource officers on site, they were unable to intercept the gunman in time.

This incident has intensified conversations around school security and gun control in Tennessee, a state where legislative change faces formidable challenges. The tragedy follows a history of past shootings in Antioch, adding pressure on lawmakers to enhance safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)