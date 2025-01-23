China's Vice Premier Urges Strengthened Ties Amid Semiconductor Tensions

In a strategic meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander, China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang expressed China's willingness to bolster mutual trust and safeguard global supply chain stability amid recent geopolitical tensions.

This statement came shortly after the Netherlands announced an expansion of export controls on advanced semiconductor equipment following pressures from the United States. Such controls, initiated in 2023, aim to limit China's access to crucial technologies.

Despite these challenges, Ding highlighted the strong historical relations between the two nations and the significant potential for enhanced cooperation, which he believes will benefit both countries and contribute to global peace and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)