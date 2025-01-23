Left Menu

The Human Touch in a Tech-Savvy World: Jayant Chaudhary on Reskilling for the Future

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the indispensable role of human skills in the age of AI at the World Economic Forum. Emphasizing dynamism as today's valued currency, he stressed the importance of reskilling for global talent competitiveness and overcoming the skill gap for digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the indispensable value of human skills despite the growing role of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he noted that human creativity, empathy, and practical skills remain essential components in the workforce.

Chaudhary highlighted the importance of reskilling future generations to ensure global competitiveness. He emphasized breaking educational silos and preparing students from the school level for the evolving job market.

Despite significant investments in AI and digital infrastructure, the minister pointed out the skill gap as the main obstacle to maximizing digital transformation's potential. Business leaders reiterated the need for collaborative efforts to bridge these gaps for enhanced productivity and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

