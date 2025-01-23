Left Menu

UGC Regulations Conclave Sparks Federal Debate

A conclave of Higher Education Ministers from all states will convene in Bengaluru to discuss the 2025 draft UGC Regulations. Concerns include the shift of power from states to Chancellors, complicating federal relations. States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have voiced protests, seeking consensus.

A conclave of Ministers for Higher Education across all states is set to take place on February 5 in Bengaluru. This meeting is aimed at addressing the draft UGC Regulations, 2025, according to Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar.

The assembly will deliberate on the grading of Higher Education Institutions based on the National Education Policy 2020. Sudhakar expressed that the new UGC regulations severely restrict states' powers, impacting their constitutional responsibilities in education.

With the authority to appoint Vice Chancellors shifting entirely to Chancellors, states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have lodged protests. The conclave seeks to address these concerns and form a unified stance. Sudhakar criticized the UGC's unilateral decision-making as against the federal ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

