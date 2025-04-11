Helicopter Tragedy Strikes New York's Hudson

A tourist helicopter plummeted into New York City's Hudson River near Lower Manhattan, on Thursday afternoon, inciting a massive emergency response.

Sources suggest six individuals, including five passengers and a pilot, were aboard. Reports vary on survivor status, with some citing fatalities and others confirming rescues.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Bell 206 helicopter but remains uncertain about the total number of occupants. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to spearhead an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)