Helicopter Tragedy Strikes New York's Hudson
A tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River near Lower Manhattan. Reports indicate six were on board, with fatalities confirmed. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and investigations by the FAA and NTSB are underway. Emergency personnel are actively responding to the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:52 IST
A tourist helicopter plummeted into New York City's Hudson River near Lower Manhattan, on Thursday afternoon, inciting a massive emergency response.
Sources suggest six individuals, including five passengers and a pilot, were aboard. Reports vary on survivor status, with some citing fatalities and others confirming rescues.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Bell 206 helicopter but remains uncertain about the total number of occupants. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to spearhead an investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Faces Turbulence on Path to 2030 Goals
Snow-Kissed Atal Tunnel: A Tourist's Paradise
Tragedy Strikes as Tourist Submarine Sinks in Red Sea
Tourist submarine sinks off Egypt's coast leaving 6 dead and 9 injured, reports AP, quoting officials.
Tragedy in the Red Sea: Tourist Submarine Sinks Near Hurghada