Helicopter Tragedy Strikes New York's Hudson

A tourist helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River near Lower Manhattan. Reports indicate six were on board, with fatalities confirmed. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and investigations by the FAA and NTSB are underway. Emergency personnel are actively responding to the scene.

A tourist helicopter plummeted into New York City's Hudson River near Lower Manhattan, on Thursday afternoon, inciting a massive emergency response.

Sources suggest six individuals, including five passengers and a pilot, were aboard. Reports vary on survivor status, with some citing fatalities and others confirming rescues.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of a Bell 206 helicopter but remains uncertain about the total number of occupants. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to spearhead an investigation.

