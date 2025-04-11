Trump Administration Moves to Pressure Columbia University on Antisemitism Policies

The Trump administration is seeking to enforce a consent decree on Columbia University, legally mandating adherence to federal guidelines concerning antisemitism, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

Unnamed sources revealed that this potential consent decree is amidst negotiations between the administration and the university, centering around the release of $400 million in frozen federal funds. Columbia confirmed ongoing discussions with the federal government regarding restoring essential research finances.

The consent decree could impose long-term oversight by a federal judge on Columbia's compliance with the federal government regarding managing antisemitism. The administration has scrutinized universities for insufficient responses to antisemitism during campus protests, leading to suspended funding and consideration of deporting protestors.

