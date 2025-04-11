Left Menu

Trump Administration Moves to Pressure Columbia University on Antisemitism Policies

The Trump administration is pushing Columbia University into a consent decree to ensure federal guidelines on fighting antisemitism are followed. The negotiations are linked to unlocking $400 million in federal funding. The move comes amid criticism and legal actions against student protests and alleged antisemitism at universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:54 IST
Trump Administration Moves to Pressure Columbia University on Antisemitism Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is seeking to enforce a consent decree on Columbia University, legally mandating adherence to federal guidelines concerning antisemitism, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

Unnamed sources revealed that this potential consent decree is amidst negotiations between the administration and the university, centering around the release of $400 million in frozen federal funds. Columbia confirmed ongoing discussions with the federal government regarding restoring essential research finances.

The consent decree could impose long-term oversight by a federal judge on Columbia's compliance with the federal government regarding managing antisemitism. The administration has scrutinized universities for insufficient responses to antisemitism during campus protests, leading to suspended funding and consideration of deporting protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025